Big Sky Sustainability Network Organization talks about plan to make Big Sky carbon-neutral by 2050

This time of year, Big Sky is covered in white snow. Big Sky Sustainability Network Organization does not only want to keep the white in town, but also work on making it greener.

Laurie Spence currently lives in Big Sky, and she believes more sustainability in Big Sky is necessary.

“Anything that we can do to save our winters, we want our winters,” says Spence.

Spence says she has seen the Sustainability Network Organization in action around town.

“I've seen them a few times at the farmer's market in some of their events, they do that composting and recycling at the actual farmer's market I think it's great,” says Spence.

The Sustainability Network Organization, otherwise known as SNO, was created in 2020 to work with local partners to identify climate and sustainability issues and look for solutions within the growing Community of Big Sky. Their goal is to maintain net-zero carbon emissions in Big Sky by 2050.

"We're here because we love the outdoors, we love to live in it, we love to be immersed in it," says Director of SNO, Lizzie Peyton.

Peyton and Big Sky Resort Sustainability Specialist Amy Fonte presented their plan and projects to the Big Sky Resort Area District Board Meeting on Wednesday Morning.

“Currently, we're working on a carpooling incentive and waste assessment and things that focus on the four targeted improvement priorities in our Climate Action Plan,” says Peyton.

Big Sky Resort is working to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by year 2030 and is quickly on its way.

"As of January 1st, 2021, we've purchased 100% clean electricity. And so we run all of our operations on clean electricity through the purchase of renewable energy credits," says Fonte.

Peyton wants to encourage everyone to think about what they're buying and where it ends up, and that recycling isn't the only step into sustainability.

"It's not just thinking about something once you have it and how you throw it away. Every time you throw something away, particularly in Big Sky, it gets hauled somewhere. And from Big Sky that's 70 miles to Logan Landfill," says Peyton.

As for Spence, she hopes to continue to see a positive change in sustainability.

“I think it would be great,” says Spence.

Both SNO and Big Sky Resort have carpooling incentives. If you log your ride up to Big Sky on https://gogallatin.org/#/ you get rewarded with a gift card.