Big Sky Resort Area District Board selects nonprofit projects to fund for the 2024 fiscal year

This week, the Big Sky Resort Area District Board (BSRAD) held three allocation meetings to discuss nonprofit funding proposals for this year. On Thursday night, BSRAD held its final meeting to choose which projects to fund.

BSRAD had received requests for 52 projects from 20 sponsoring applicants totaling $10.6 million. The chosen projects include:



$200,000 for Morningstar Learning Center to jumpstart an expansion on its campus

$70,000 for emergency food and social services through the Big Sky Community Food Bank to assist people who are having a hard time making ends meet

$370,000 to assist in funding new town center public bathrooms

A full list of the chosen projects and allocation amounts is available at the BSRAD website.

BSRAD Executive Director Danny Bierschwale says the final allocations meeting on Thursday pushed the envelope for community engagement and he couldn’t be more proud of the Big Sky community.

“You know, I was really impressed by the applicants coming forward to really solve for the balanced budget and doing what they can to, you know, take a haircut on their initial request, but at the same time move forward with their initiatives and projects,” says Bierschwale.