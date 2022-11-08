Big Sky residents ready to turn in their ballots as they talk about why this Election Day matters

The Big Sky Water and Sewer Administration is hosting the polling location on Election Day in Big Sky.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there had been around 120 in-person voters and 30 absentee voters. Some Big Sky residents shared why voting was so important to them.

"The economy's in a tough situation right now, the gas prices and education and the border. So yeah, we thought it was very important, it's the first time ever voted in the midterms," said one voter.

Another Big Sky resident emphasized why she believed it was important to vote as a woman in this election.

"It's a civic duty, but I also think it's an amazing privilege," she says. "I'm incredibly pro-choice, and that's definitely on the ballot. And I believe in democracy and that's definitely on the ballot, and I'm proud to be a Montanan."

Some emphasized the importance of voting for their future generations. One Big Sky mother says she voted for her 8-month-old son who she brought to the polls.

"We had to vote for this guy, and for his future, and because our democracy is fragile, and it's important that everybody get a chance to express their voice," she said.

Big Sky voters will be voting on candidates in their specific legislative districts. These include HD 64, and SD 32. Then everything else will be the same as everyone else in the county.

If you're thinking about voting in Big Sky at the Water and Sewer Administration, you must be a resident in Big Sky and you have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to come out and vote.