Big Sky locals react to skijoring coming this weekend

With such a large event like skijoring coming to Big Sky once again this year, some nordic skiing trails in town will be out of commission for the weekend. Although these trails will be taken over by the event, some local nordic skiers think the fun outweighs the sacrifice.

“It messes up the trails a little bit, but everybody's got to have their fun,” said local nordic skier, Kim Cameron.

Cameron believes skijoring is a great event for Big Sky.

“It's really interesting to see the controlled chaos, enthusiasm, absolute joy, and technical skills that people have as they're doing this,” said Cameron.

According to skijoring international, the sport made its official debut in Stockholm, Sweden at the Winter Games in 1901, 1906, and 1909. It was also a demonstration sport in the 1928 Olympics and came to Big Sky in 2018.

“I think it's great. It's a great opportunity to get a picture into another sport. We don't get to see it that much in Big Sky,” said local skier, Gary Korkowski.

Big Sky Chamber of Commerce CEO, Brad Niva, says skijoring is not only a fun sport that Big Sky rallies behind, but the event brings business to town.

"It generates room nights at our local hotels and also puts more people in our restaurants and helps our shopping district as well," said Niva. "So we're really excited to have them here again.”

Korkowski says even though some Nordic skiing trails in town won't be available this weekend, there are plenty of options to get out and enjoy cross-country skiing.

“There are so many trails in Big Sky," said Korkowski. "You have the golf course here, you have Lone Mountain Ranch. There's just miles and miles of trails. So there's no impact to us at all.”

The event takes place behind Big Sky Town Center this Saturday and Sunday. The opening ceremony starts at 11 and the racing continues until 4 PM. Other events will continue throughout the evening.

