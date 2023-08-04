Big Sky Country State Fair sets records, 2021 numbers still reign

BOZEMAN — This year, the Big Sky Country State Fair set new attendance records but still had overall lower numbers than 2021.

The attraction drew 46,513 people this year with record-breaking numbers on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Total attendance was up 15% from last year but just about 4,000 people short of a record-breaking 2021.

Marketing and Sponsor Coordinator Amanda Hartman says the fairgrounds has many other events coming up including a hot tub show, hockey tournament, and farmers market.

Hartman says the fair this year was a success and that the fairgrounds are already planning for the 2024 fair.

"It was really great," says Hartman. "You know, after losing our director last year, there was a lot of uncertainty and a lot of short staffing throughout the year. There was only two of us in the office for a couple of months leading up to a fair. So it was a lot of work. So it was nice to see all of our hard work pay off and all the changes. We may be really well received and we just look forward to what 2024 has in store."

Fair Organizers changed the name of the fair to the Big Sky Country State Fair back in 2016. Before that, it was simply the Gallatin County Fair.