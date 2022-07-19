Big Sky Country State Fair returns to Bozeman this week

BOZEMAN — Need a dose of fun? The Big Sky Country State Fair is returning July 20 through July 24 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

For over a century, the Big Sky Country Fair has been putting smiles on Montanan's faces. Amanda Clementson is the marketing coordinator for the fair. She said the fair is excited to be back and better this year, despite a staffing shortage.

“Our operations crew is a little behind in staffing compared to where we used to be, but we’ve had better luck this year,” said Clemetson. “Last year we had some events canceled due to COVID-19 but none of that has happened this year.”

This year, the fair is expecting a little over 20 different rides. Musical guests include Russell Dickerson, Brantley Gilbert and T.I. New additions at the fair include duck races, extreme high divers, magic shows, a monster truck show and an Elvis impersonator.

Another new addition to the fair is an app available to iPhone and Android users. The app is called “The Big Sky Country State Fair”. The app gives users quick access to the fair schedule, a map and available vendors.

Although there are many new exciting additions to the fair this year, the traditions are here to stay. Clemetson said that’s what makes the Big Sky Country Fair so special.

“We bring in traditions that are recognized in Montana,” said Clemetson. “Like our ranch rodeo with all of our livestock barns being open. We also include trendier items to fit the perfect blend of Bozeman.”

Adult tickets are $10 online until Wednesday when they increase to $12. For more information, you can visit the Big Sky Country Fair website.