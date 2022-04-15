Big Sky Country State Fair announces 2022-night show line-up

BOZEMAN - Officials announced the 2022 night show line-up for this summer's Big Sky Country State Fair in Bozeman.

This year's line-up is a mix of multi-genre hip-hop and country artists, organizers stated in a press release on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Kicking off the week will be artist T.I. with special guest Willie Jones. Other performers scheduled to appear include Russell Dickerson, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Brantley Gilbert and Ashland Craft.

“After the success of last year's fair we were wondering how to continue to be “Back Better Than Ever” and decided to return with “Bigger Fun – Bigger Smiles” in 2022 with a line up which includes a multigenre hip hop artist and country entertainers,” said Dennis Voeller, General Manager of the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, and home of the Big Sky Country State Fair. “ We also have expanded our programming in the kids ride area and on Sunday in the Motorsport Area. To catch all the changes we have made we invite you to come to the Big Sky Country State Fair and enjoy the best family entertainment value in the area. Thanks and see you there!”

T.I. with special guest Willie Jones performs Wednesday, July 20.

RUSSELL DICKERSON with special guest Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry performs Thursday, July 21.

BRANTLEY GILBERT with special guest Ashland Craft performs Friday, July 22.

All shows are held in Anderson Arena with doors open at 6 p.m., opening acts at 7 p.m., and the headlining performance at 8 p.m. Wednesday night show tickets to T.I. with special guest Willie Jones are $39 for general admission and $44 for reserved grandstand seating. Thursday night show tickets to RUSSELL DICKERSON with special guest Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry at $33 for general admission and $38 for reserved grandstand seating. Friday night show tickets to BRANTLEY GILBERT with special guest Ashland Craft are $50 for general admission and $55 for reserved seating.

All concert tickets come with gate admission and can be purchased at 406StateFair.com. Additional information may be found at 406StateFair.com.

Big Sky Country State Fair is held Wednesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 24 in Bozeman, MT. The Fair opens to the public Wednesday, July 20. Check out 406StateFair.com for continually updated information on entertainment, tickets, and competitions.

FROM PRESS RELEASE:

T.I. An acclaimed innovator with millions of albums sold and more than 35 million singles, T.I. has been awarded 3 Grammy Awards, 11 Billboard Awards, 3 BET Awards, 2 American Music Awards and more through the years. Viewed as a seamless collaborator whose prolific musical pairings with seminal superstars include Drake, Beyoncé, Pharrell, Rihanna, Jay--Z, Lil Wayne, Robin Thicke, M.I.A., Lady Gaga, and others, his recent politically--charged collaboration with Kanye West on “Ye Vs. The People” is also garnering raves. T.I.’s decade--and--a--half stewardship of Grand Hustle Records has produced multiple breakout artists, including Iggy Azalea, Travis Scott, and others, and his purpose-driven 2016 EP Us or Else courageously addressed police brutality and racial inequality in America, hailed by Rolling Stone as another crucial ‘point on the timeline of the rapper’s growing social conscious.’ Having recently added art curator to his long list of creative credentials, T.I. is also the visionary and creator for the first-ever pop--up Trap Music Museum, where he lends his visual and artistic wisdom along with his creative energy to chronicle and celebrate the contributions of Trap music. Since it’s opening, the Trap Music Museum has already become one of Atlanta’s most visited attractions. With a new, exciting film and television projects underway, the #1 podcast, as well as a string of creative and business ventures, the fearless game-changer is once again taking his ever-evolving artistic franchise to new heights.

Willie Jones is a Shreveport, LA native, SONY Nashville/The Penthouse recording artist and Warner Chappell songwriter. He seamlessly blends hip-hop and country music, paving the way for a genre-expanding sound that's truly signature to Jones himself. Armed with more than 1 million followers across social platforms, he recently debuted his own Apple Music show called "The Cross Roads Radio." Willie is slated for Stagecoach 2021 and C2C London, Berlin, Amsterdam and Glasgow (health regulations pending). Jones just released his debut album 'Right Now' (The Penthouse / EMPIRE), amassing a cumulative stream count of 27.5M to date on Spotify, featuring the poignant patriotic single "American Dream." The video clip of this anthem was jointly premiered on CMT and BET, a first for the networks. The rising artist has been covered by NPR All Things Considered, Forbes, Rolling Stone, E! News, PEOPLE, MTV and more.

RUSSELL DICKERSON Multiplatinum Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist - Russell Dickerson has established himself a prolific songwriter and powerhouse showman through good old-fashioned performances and eloquent songcraft spiked with spirit. In 2017, his gold-certified full-length debut, Yours, bowed at #5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and #1 on the Emerging Artists Chart. Not to mention, it yielded three consecutive #1 smashes, including the double-platinum “Yours” (christened “One of the hottest wedding songs of the year” by The Knot), the platinum “Blue Tacoma,” and “Every Little Thing.” Nominations followed at the Academy of Country Music Awards, CMT Music Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards. Among many highlights in 2020, he received a nod in the category of “Best New Male Artist of the Year” at the ACM. Plus, he has electrified audiences on tour with the likes of Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Darius, Lady A, and Kane Brown in addition to bringing the “RD Party” to sold-out venues everywhere as a headliner. Attracting a fervent following on social media (fondly referred to as “RD Fam”), he launched his own YouTube show, “This Is Russ,” bringing viewers deeper into his world. In 2020, he transposes the little pleasures into hummable and heartfelt country anthems uplifted by pop energy on his second full-length album, Southern Symphony [Triple Tigers], led by the singles “Love You Like I Used To,” “Home Sweet,” and “Never Gets Old.” The record reflects every side of his personality—from the loving husband, self-proclaimed “regular dude,” and now dad at home to the boisterous and bold presence beloved by millions on stage. Russell tells his story like never before through eloquent songcraft and airtight playing.

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry Average Joes Entertainment’s Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry recently released "Outskirts," a seven-song EP. With 20-plus charted singles, the Kentucky native has earned CMA, ACM, and GRAMMY awards and nominations with undeniable blue-collar anthems like “Hell Yeah,” “My Town,” and “Hillbilly Shoes." They’ve notched five No. 1 singles, "If You Ever Stop Loving Me," "Something To Be Proud Of," "Lucky Man," "Back When I Knew It All" and "Roll With Me." They were inducted as Grand Ole Opry members in 2009 and were inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

BRANTLEY GILBERT With back-to-back Platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Brantley Gilbert’s music has been shared, covered and adopted as the soundtrack to Saturday night and Sunday morning by audiences around the world. The Georgia native who started as the defiant life-of-the party can still go ‘til sunrise, but he’s also emerged as something far greater: the leader of a massive tribe of hard-working, fun-loving believers for whom electric guitar-shredding, rapping, and twang can go hand-in-hand-in-hand. They call themselves the BG Nation, and when the BG Nation watches Gilbert on a stage, they don’t just see a star. They see themselves. Seven No. 1 hits punctuate his career: “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” CMA Awards Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” RIAA 5x Platinum-certified “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen” and collaboration with Lindsay Ell “What Happens In A Small Town.” Gilbert’s landmark record Just As I Am clinched the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album. Earning praise from the New York Times, NPR, American Songwriter, and more, Gilbert has mined a rich vein of conflict between the party and the pew on all of his albums. Instead of toiling in limbo, unable to enjoy good times for fear of Judgment Day, Gilbert fully lives––rowdy friend, a man of faith, devoted husband, smitten new father––just as he is. For additional information, visit BrantleyGilbert.com or follow him on Instagram and Twitter @BrantleyGilbet and on Facebook @BrantleyGilbertMusic..

Ashland Craft: South Carolina native whose strong, personal songwriting is rapidly earning a dedicated fanbase with the release of her 2021 debut album, TRAVELIN’ KIND. “There’s a New Country Badass in Town, and Her Name is Ashland Craft,” hails American Songwriter, as her soulful country voice helped catapult her to the Top 10 on NBC’s The Voice, and the stages of Zac Brown Band, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and currently Ashley McBryde. Craft has also notched major collaborations with Brothers Osborne on HIXTAPE: Vol. 2 and HARDY’s acclaimed project, A ROCK.