BOZEMAN — The Big Sky Country State Fair is back in town this week and the fun has already started.

This year, the fair is expecting a little over 20 different rides with musical guests Russell Dickerson, Brantley Gilbert, and T.I.

Marketing Coordinator Amanda Clemetson said the fair is anticipating a large crowd with lots of smiling faces. Clemetson also said carnival ticket sales are up this year.

“Last year was our biggest year so we’re excited to see our pre-admission sales,” said Clemetson. “We sold a one-weekend-only pass in June and we were up 240 percent in sales compared to last year.”

Aside from the usual traditions at the fair, like prize pigs, the rodeo, giant corn dogs, and carnival rides, there are plenty of new additions at the fair this year. These additions include duck races, magic shows, a reptile show, a monster truck show, and extreme high divers.

"I think everyone is going to love the high dive,” said Clemetson. “Diving from 80 feet in the air is going to wow people.”

Another new addition to The Big Sky Country State Fair is the Big Sky Country State Fair mobile app. The app can be downloaded on iPhone and Android. On the app, you can look up a schedule, a map, and a list of food vendors.

VIDEO EXTRA: Food vendors at the 2022 Big Sky Country State Fair

Serve it up: Food vendors at the 2022 Big Sky Country State Fair

Of course, the state fair wouldn’t be complete without the exciting rides and rollercoasters. The fair has over 20 rides to choose from this year. However, keep in mind that adult rides and children's rides are separated.

The fair is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m to 11p.m but closes at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Adult tickets are now 12 dollars. For more information, you can visit the Gallatin County Fairgrounds website.