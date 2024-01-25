Big Sky considering roundabout to help address traffic congestion

BIG SKY — It's no secret that the intersection of U.S. Highway 191 and Montana Highway 64 causes some congestion in Big Sky. But some believe there could be a solution to that, which includes a roundabout to help alleviate traffic at this intersection.

"I think they should leave it as is. Yeah. I don't think a roundabout is going to help anything," says Barry Hukill.

Hukill has worked in Big Sky for 22 years. As someone who is familiar with the drive to Big Sky, he believes a roundabout will cause nothing but more problems.

"I think it's going to cause mass confusion and people already have troubles knowing how to use them," says Hukill.

The discussion of the potential roundabout at this intersection is part of an optimization plan to improve Highway 191 between Four Corners and Big Sky. Spencer Dodge, strategic project manager with engineering consultant company HDR, says a roundabout would be a great option for alleviating traffic congestion at the right price.

"The roundabout really kind of stood out as far as, you know, really utilizing the dollars that are available, enhancing safety and really improving traffic and making sure that we're moving people back and forth," says Dodge.

As far as geographical constraints go, Dodge says the roundabout causes the least amount of stress on infrastructure compared to other potential improvements including a raised highway.

"This is something that is really implementable early on and can kind of impact, you know, the issues at hand," says Dodge.

Dodge says they are continuing to ask for public opinion on the roundabout. With the project only being in the early stages of discussion, no dollar amount is set. As for residents like Barry, he thinks the intersection should just be left as is.

"I think this is going to confuse more people," says Hukill.