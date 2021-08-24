Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of mentors for waitlist of children

BOZEMAN — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country has served hundreds of children in the surrounding five counties, through normal and pandemic times. Faced with a growing list of interested youth, and too few adults able to mentor, 25 ‘Littles’ have been put on a waitlist.

In the program, ‘Bigs’ act as a mentor, teacher, and friend to their ‘Little’. From hiking, skiing, and rocking climbing, to simply walking a dog around the block, these pairs often learn life skills from each other.

Lander Bachert says consistency is the cornerstone of this organization.

Bachert is the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country and notes that the challenges that arose throughout 2020 did not slow connection down.

“Our Bigs and Littles are really outdoorsy…we have a summer challenge program, which focuses on hiking and swimming and fishing…” Bachert said. “Moving forward, we still have 25 kids that need bigs still. If there are people out there that think they have a cool skill…musicians, skiers, fisherman, we have Littles for all of them.”

With schools beginning just around the bend, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country are readying their effort to introduce different programs to high school and elementary-aged kids, Bachert said. More and more people are comfortable with the idea of the community coming together, so we are seeing a bit of an uptick in recruitment, Katie Moyer said.

Moyer is the Chief Operating Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country and details how a mentor can positively impact a child's life through consistent interaction and companionship.

For more information about becoming a ‘Big’ visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters OF Big Sky Country website for more information.

