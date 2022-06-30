Bicyclist rescued Thursday on Bozeman Creek Trail

BOZEMAN - A rider with multiple injuries following a bicycle crash on Thursday morning was rescued Thursday morning.

According to a release, at 10:59 am, Gallatin County Dispatch received a report of a bicycle crash several miles up Bozeman Creek Trail. The patient had multiple injuries, difficulty breathing, and was in severe pain.

Hyalite Fire Department and Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded with ground teams to make contact with the patient. The joint team located the patient and conducted an assessment, after which the patient was packaged and transported to the trailhead. At the trailhead, the patient was turned over to a Central Valley Fire Department Advanced Life Support Ambulance crew and transported to Bozeman Health where they received further treatment.

"A call came into dispatch earlier today, Hyalite Fire responded and found that a patient who had crashed their bicycle needed some advance care so they requested search and rescue," said Capt. Scott Secor, Search and Rescue Commander of Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue. "We went up there with some additional units to support Hyalite Fire, they sent some paramedics up and stabilize and assessed the patient, and we made sure the road was clear coming up. They had additional man power to lift and help you know whatever medical needs that the patient needed and then brought them out where they were transported by ambulance to the hospital for further evaluation."

"Sheriff Dan Springer and myself would like to thank all the volunteers who left their jobs and what they were doing today to come out and assist Hyalite Fire and the citizen who needed help," added Secor. "It's amazing what these men and women do every day coming out to volunteer time and help a complete stranger, so we just want to thank them and show our appreciation for their efforts."

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationists to equip themselves properly for the activity, to bring a companion or let someone know their adventure plans, and to prepare for the unexpected.