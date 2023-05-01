Belgrade voters voice support and concerns over proposed regional park, trails and recreation district

For years, folks in Belgrade have had to travel into Bozeman to take advantage of things like walking trails and pools. But May 2 brings the possibility of getting some upgrades of their own.

“I don’t like walking around neighborhoods, I like to be on trails so I go to Cherry Creek, but something closer would be nice,” said Solana Stancliff.

Stancliff and her son are out soaking up the beautiful weather at Lewis and Clark Park, a hub for Belgrade families in the summertime.

“I go to this park a lot and also some of the ponds around here,” said Stancliff.

But one thing Stancliff wishes Belgrade had?

“I would love an indoor pool,” said Stancliff.

According to the president of the Belgrade Aquatic Center Group, Jessi McCloud, in the last 25 years they’re now closer than they’ve ever been to getting a pool, walking trails, and a regional park. These new additions will be located on an 80-acre lot of land off Dry Creek Road and Penwell Bridge.

“We’ve looked into a competitive pool to bring economic impact to our community. Our valley really needs access to swim lessons, water education, and this would be a hub in our community for health and wellness,” said McCloud.

That is, if voters approve.

“At what point do we say there’s enough growth here,” said Belgrade resident Kostas.

As I interviewed McCloud, Kostas stopped to voice his concerns.

“You’re taking up space and putting stress on people's pocketbooks every time you decide to build something like this,” said Kostas. “I’m an old man, I can’t be paying for your kid’s roller skates.”

He’s proof that not everyone is in favor of the $49 million bond vote.

But even so…

“People get to decide,” said McCloud. “We still really need people to vote.”

Belgrade residents have until 8 p.m. on May 2 to turn in ballots.

Stancliff says she fully supports the bond and can’t wait to have a pool in her community.

“I’m a sucker for waterslides so that would be awesome,” said Stancliff.