Belgrade summer program honors community with taco lunch

The Kidslink summer program at Belgrade Middle School sponsored a taco lunch for the community
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jul 29, 2021
BELGRADE — Summer is swiftly passing by, which means a lot of children’s summer camps are wrapping up.

But before everything ends, the Kidslink summer program at Belgrade Middle School wanted to send a special thanks to their community.

Kids with the program hosted a community taco lunch earlier Wednesday to show their gratitude for the very people who have made the program possible.

Various people and organizations have contributed a lot of time and different resources so the kids could have a safe place to spend their time during the summer, and the lunch was a small way the kids showed their appreciation—and did some good networking as well.

“The food’s good. I met new people, and I like working a little bit,” said Adam Ingle, a camp participant.

“I thought it was really fun because there were all these people who I had no idea who they were having conversations, talking, having fun, smiling and it was just fun being able to see that everybody’s having a good time,” said Ana Rojas, another camp participant.

Kidslink is an after-school and summer program operated by the Greater Gallatin United Way in conjunction with schools in Belgrade and Bozeman.

