Belgrade Schools issue notice for parents, students

“Dear Belgrade Families,

We wanted to let you know that we are aware of rumors that there might be an incident at a school today, Friday September 15, 2023.

Our administrators and the Belgrade Police work collaboratively when issues like this arise, and would notify you if we felt there were any security concerns. There will be a precautionary police presence at the schools today, and we are continuing our work with the police department to follow up.”

We would like to add that we have been working on this issue diligently throughout the night and are continuing to follow up on the matter. At this time, we have not uncovered any reliable information which would add to the credibility of these rumors. As a strictly precautionary measure, there will be increased police presence at our schools today, so that our students and families feel safe, as well as send a clear message that such rumors are not tolerated.

