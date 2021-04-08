Belgrade School District to cut activities, sports, and programs if levy doesn't pass

BELGRADE — It’s not unusual for school districts to have levies on ballots for school elections, but what may be unusual is the effect this one will have on Belgrade students.

“If that levy doesn’t pass, we’re looking at programs that for our students produce the least amount of revenue," explained Godfrey Saunders, the superintendent of the Belgrade School District. "Those programs are gone.”

Saunders says the cuts would start with programs furthest from the classroom, and some people aren't taking the possibilities lightly.

“Are they just saying this to get us out there to vote or is this really going to happen? And yes, those programs will be cut, and not just sports. It’s going to cut music and choir. It’s going to cut drama, and I really feel like it’s going to be a very sad school,” pleaded Judith Ehret, a parent.

Ehret has a 7th-grade son in the district and says she understands the argument from a money perspective.

“I’m a single mom, and I think money is huge," Ehret said. "For my house that I live in right now, it’s $74.12 so I think I can make that work per year. You know give up some coffees and things like that. I’m willing to do that for my child and all the kids in Belgrade."

Even students seemed aware of the possibility of the cuts.

“I would bring awareness to how school activities have impacted me throughout my four years of high school because it’s kind of made me the person I am today," said Alexa Dreyer, the student body president at Belgrade High. "Like if I didn’t have those I would be way more shy and not outgoing and school would be very different if we didn’t have those. It’s important for parents and people to know how it will impact the kids here."

School elections are Tuesday, May 4th.

For every $100,000 of your home's market value, the levy would increase property taxes by $1.88 per month.

So, a $200,000 home would increase by $3.76 per month and so on.

If you'd like to see the exact amount the levy will increase your taxes, visit here.