Belgrade School District to ask for additional funds to build new school

BELGRADE — In 2019, Belgrade voters approved a bond that would build two elementary schools and repair its middle school. But as construction costs have risen in the past four years, the school board is preparing to vote for an additional bond to complete construction.

"The amount of money that we built Story Creek for cannot build another school, another elementary school," explains Public Information Officer Leslie Atkinson.

Atkinson explains that with past funds, they completed the construction of Story Creek Elementary and purchased land large enough to house another elementary school, as well as a possible new middle school.

"The school district has hired A&E Architects to review what options are available for the middle school. So, we will get that full presentation on what their recommendations are," Atkinson says.

Belgrade’s middle school is currently its oldest school building, and Atkinson says it may need many improvements to keep up with modern educational demands.

She explains, "A significant number of parents wanted the fifth graders to go back into the elementary school to align better with what other school districts are doing, as well as be able to provide a better education experience for those students."

But as architects look into the structural needs of the district, Atkinson says, "The exact amount of money that it will take to make up the difference from what we currently have to what the actual costs are will be determined by what this firm recommends."

Trustees will decide just how much they will ask voters to approve at their meeting on Jan. 8, in the Heck Elementary board room at 6 p.m.