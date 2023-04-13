Belgrade School District asking voters for $628K in an operational school levy

Voters will soon see ballots in their mail, asking them to weigh in on a school levy for Belgrade schools.

On today's Montana This Morning, Belgrade School Superintendent Godfrey Saunders and teacher Becky Croghan explained why the levy would help students and the community.

The Belgrade School District is asking voters for $628,000 in an operational school levy. Superintendent Godfrey Saunders says much of the funds will help make the district competitive when trying to hire non-classroom employees. He says Belgrade Schools lost several of those employees during the pandemic and have not been able to find replacements because of the low wages they currently offer. Becky Croghan is a teacher and she says some of the funds will also help with required resources for classrooms. The levy is $208,000 for the Elementary District and $420,000 for the High School. Saunders says the levy amounts to 32 cents for every $100,000 of assessed value for the elementary, and 64 cents for the high school. Both Saunders and

Ballots will go out in the mail on Friday, April 14th, and Saunders notes that they must be returned by May 2nd, not post-marked by that date, but returned by that date.