Belgrade School Board seeks community input in search for new superintendent

The Belgrade School Board announced on Thursday that several listening sessions will be held as part of the board's search for the next Belgrade School District Superintendent of Schools.

The school board has scheduled four listening sessions for focus groups to provide input to the board regarding the search:

Community Business Leaders: Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. Administrative Team: Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9:00 a.m. Community and Parents: Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6:00 p.m. District Staff: Monday, Nov. 14 at 4:00 p.m.



All listening sessions are scheduled for two hours and will be held at the Heck School Library (308 N. Broadway).

The search process began shortly after current Superintendent Godfrey Saunders announced his retirement to the Board in September. Saunders was appointed as interim superintendent in July 2018 through June 2020 and then was hired by the Board as the District's Superintendent in July 2020.

"Godfrey has provided our district with wonderful leadership and we feel fortunate that he will conclude his long, successful career here in Belgrade," Board Chair Frank Stock said in a media release.

The application window for the Superintendent of Schools position closes on Nov. 12; candidate screening is expected to begin after Nov. 14. The position is currently listed on the Belgrade School District website.