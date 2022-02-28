Belgrade Police Department issues traffic guidance for U.S. Freedom Convoy

The Belgrade Police Department has issued traffic guidance ahead of the U.S. Freedom Convoy expected to travel through Belgrade on Wednesday afternoon:

Traffic impacts are anticipated on Jackrabbit Lane and Amsterdam Road in Belgrade on Wednesday afternoon as a trucker convoy is expected to make a stop. Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes and avoid the area starting around 4 PM to decrease traffic impacts.

The U.S. Freedom Convoy, composed of semi-trucks, passenger cars and trucks, and motorcycles, will be making its way across the country this week on Interstate 90 on the way to Washington D.C. and is expected to stop in Belgrade on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 2.

Convoy vehicles driving eastbound on I-90 are expected to exit into Belgrade at exit 298 at Amsterdam Road and head to the Flying J at the intersection of Amsterdam Road and Jackrabbit Lane. Following their stop, they will be directed to return to I-90 eastbound at Jackrabbit Lane.

Jackrabbit Lane at the interchange will be closed to through traffic as convoy vehicles move through the area.

Drivers heading both north and south on Jackrabbit Lane near the I-90 interchange can expect significant delays. There may be times when traffic is also impassable on Amsterdam Road between the off ramp and Flying J.

While the exact timeframe of how long traffic will be impacted is unknown, we anticipate the heaviest delays will be between 4 and 6 PM.

Law enforcement will be in the area directing traffic to help alleviate impacts to drivers as best as possible. Signs will also be placed to help drivers find alternate routes.

We encourage drivers to utilize the following roads to avoid the interchange:

I-90 exit 299 at Airway Boulevard

Valley Center Road

Thorpe Road

Frontage Road

For public wanting to observe the convoy, law enforcement will have recommended areas that will help ensure public safety and minimize traffic impacts. We will provide that information soon.

The Belgrade Police Department is working with the Central Valley Fire District, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol and Gallatin County Emergency Management to ensure traffic impacts from this event are as minimal as possible.