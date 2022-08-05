Belgrade nonprofit gives abused, neglected and displaced 'mini' animals a forever home

BELGRADE — From abused, neglected, displaced, or forgotten—to loved and safe: Cowboy Heaven hopes to give that to the ‘wee’ ones.

Cowboy Heaven is a miniature horse rescue in Belgrade that only recently became a 501c, but has been helping animals for years. Cowboy Heaven does not adopt animals out, instead gives them a ‘forever’ home.

On Saturday, August 6th, at the Rocky Mountain Supply in Belgrade the group will be putting on a ‘Donkeys and Donuts’ fundraiser—talking with the community, letting people meet some of the Cowboy Heaven residents, and raising funds for the animals.

Jane McDonald - MTN NEWS On Saturday, August 6th, at the Rocky Mountain Supply in Belgrade the group will be putting on a ‘Donkeys and Donuts’ fundraiser—talking with the community, letting people meet some of the Cowboy Heaven residents, and raising funds for the animals.

Brenda York, President of Cowboy Heaven, says that she cares about helping the animals, but also provides education and community opportunities through the non-profit.

“There’s a lot of money in mini’s right now,” York said, “If you’re going to breed minis test for that dwarf gene, so you don’t end up with a ‘Little Man’ (a ‘resident’ at Cowboy Heaven) crooked legs.”

‘Little Man’ is a yearling, with two crooked hind legs, and because of this, he needs special care and attention as he grows up. York says that recently many people fall into the ‘fad’ of adopting miniature horses, goats, donkeys, and grow to realize that their ‘hoofed’ pet has outgrown their space or they took on a little more than they bargained for.

“We kept getting calls, ‘do you know anyone who can take a mini who’s not doing good?” York said.

At the moment, Cowboy Heaven is home to 8 miniature horses, 1 pony, 2 donkeys, 11 goats, 1 sheep, and 2 pot belly pigs.

That there are different equine rescue groups throughout Montana that some of these animals have gone through, but there are not many miniature specific groups, York said.

York would love to expand her nonprofit to a larger space, but in the meantime hopes to one day organize community events with children or veterans to interact with some of the residents of ‘Cowboy’.