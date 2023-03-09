Belgrade is booming with construction projects popping up around town

Belgrade is booming and construction projects are popping up all over the place.

"It’s crazy, there’s a new building there, a new school there, a new business there,” said Kamden Brown who has lived in the new subdivision Prescott Ranch since last August.

He says in about 7 months, the area has grown a lot.

“The development there is insane,” said Brown. “I remember moving into my place, the last thing that was built and now there’s maybe 7 new buildings to the right of me.”

Aside from his home in Prescott Ranch, Brown says he’s noticed other new projects going up in Belgrade.

Like a 200,000 square-foot FedEx building south of the water tower, a new Murdoch’s off of Jackrabbit Lane, and a building going up over by Mackenzie River Pizza that Belgrade city planner and building technician Kristen Spadafore says is a mystery.

“They can turn in plans without giving the exterior signs,” said Spadafore. “It’s a quick-service restaurant but they’re keeping it a secret.”

Spadafore says last year they issued 154 residential and commercial building permits in Belgrade and the growth is not slowing down.

“There’s 2 big subdivisions to the south of I-90 off Jackrabbit that will be putting in road,” said Spadafore. “That will begin next summer.”

And…

“There’s a really big development to the east of Jackrabbit called West Post and there’s some commercial lots I’ve heard were sold,” said Spadafore.

She says Belgrade is the fastest-growing city in Montana and they’re doing what they can to plan for the future.

“We’re trying to create a downtown design plan for more pedestrian access and bikes,” said Spadafore. “As a resident, I love seeing that.”

But Brown says he sees how the growth can be frustrating to people.

“I think Belgrade will eventually look like Bozeman,” said Brown. “Whether that’s fortunate or unfortunate is up to interpretation.”

And his interpretation?

“I’m excited to see it grow,” said Brown. I’d like to maybe see a Chick-fil-A or having a Scheels would be cool, too.”