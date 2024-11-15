Belgrade High School under shelter in place Friday morning

BELGRADE — Friday morning around 9 a.m., Belgrade High School was briefly put under a shelter-in-place.

According to Belgrade Chief of Police Dustin Lensing, a special needs student was having an episode and assaulted four people, including a teacher and a police officer.

Chief Lensing says one student sustained minor injuries, as well as the officer, from being punched and bitten.

The officer was reportedly able to restrain the student without causing injuries and kept the student restrained until the student's parents arrived.

The shelter-in-place was lifted around 10 a.m., according to Chief Lensing.

No further details were available. We will keep you updated if we get more information.