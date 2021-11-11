Belgrade High connects students and veterans through annual Veteran's Day Program

BELGRADE — There are so many different celebrations to honor Veterans Day on Thursday, and MTN News stopped by Belgrade High to see how they’re honoring the men and women who served,

“Before I went to this ceremony right here, I would have expected kind of a check-the-box, you know. That is not what happens here,” said Marine veteran Christian Wade.

Thursday morning, students, special guest speakers, and community members came together to do one thing: to thank and honor veterans.

“To realize that sentiment is still here in America, that’s wonderful,” Wade said.

And it left this 30-year Marine veteran speechless.

“It’s hard to describe," Wade said. "You know, I expected to come home and nobody would say anything about my service, and frankly I’m okay with that. I don’t think I’m entitled to anything, but to come home and have people express sincere gratitude for this, that’s unusual and it takes a little getting used to for me.”

For organizers, this was another successful year and accomplished educating students while honoring veterans.

“We want our young kids, our young men and women to be around these veterans and connect that age gap and connect them as a community where we can celebrate together,” Belgrade High teacher Andy Damjanovich said.

Normally, the elementary and middle school students come over to the high school, but this year they weren’t able to come over but still were able to participate and watch the ceremony through live streaming at their schools.