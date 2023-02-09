Belgrade family suffers fire in new home, belongings lost

A Belgrade family experienced the unimaginable on Sunday when their house caught on fire. Central Valley Fire was called to the scene on Snow Ghost Road in Belgrade around 3 PM.

The family of four had just moved into their new home and hadn't even spent the night yet. When they left the house after moving, a fire broke out in the kitchen.

On the outside, the house looks ok. According to an online fundraiser, most of the family's belongings were lost to smoke damage. The fire department says the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fire Life Safety Specialist, Jake Zlomie, says the fire was, "Undetermined as essentially there's too many causes or too many potential causes that we can't rule out effectively right now. This fire was a little bit unusual in that it's a brand-new house. So the house was just constructed. Received occupancy in October."

If you wish to help this family during this difficult time, click here.