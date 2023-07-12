Belgrade business offering locally grown organic foods, expanding outreach

It hasn’t always been easy for folks in Gallatin County to access locally grown, organic foods but a business in Belgrade is changing that.

Christina Angell started Root Cellar Foods in 2014 to make it easier for people to have access to local ingredients and foods.

“We were just talking one day about how we could get more local food into food services and what the hindrance was,” said Angell. “Because there’s so many cool farms around here.”

She says a big issue was many large businesses were used to buying pre-sliced products instead of the whole vegetable.

“Places like MSU were still buying chopped carrots from places like Cisco,” said Angell.

Because they had no other options—at the time.

“We figured out that in order to get our product into bigger institutions, we still had to offer processed carrots or greens, but do it locally,” said Angell.

That’s how Root Cellar Foods was grown.

“Initially it was all wholesale, so back of the house kitchen,” said Angell.

Until COVID-19 threw them a curve ball.

“And all of our business went away because no one was open,” said Angell. “It’s just like, ‘How can we pivot the business and still get local food somewhere?’”

Angell then decided to create the Root Cellar Foods online market.

Customers can order products produced by the 60 different local vendors Root Cellar buys from.

“Pork, beef, salmon, dairy, breads, salsa, and much more,” said Angell.

Now, Angell and the rest of the Root Cellar Foods team is extending their outreach even further.

“Toward trying to connect with low-income communities and trying to connect with non-profits,” said Angell.

She says the community’s response to Root Cellar Foods has been great and they look forward to finding different ways to provide the Gallatin Valley with locally-grown organic foods.

“And really trying to get processed vegetables and fresh food to people who couldn’t normally afford it,” said Angell.

To check out available products you can visit the Root Cellar Foods website.