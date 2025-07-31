Belgrade barn destroyed in Thursday fire

BELGRADE, MT – The Central Valley Fire District (CVFD) responded to a structure fire at 7289 Thorpe Road on July 31, 2025. Fire crews were dispatched at 9:59 a.m. following reports of a fire in a barn.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the barn was fully engulfed in flames. The rural location posed challenges for water supply due to the absence of nearby fire hydrants. Firefighters from CVFD reached the scene within eight minutes of the initial call.

CVFD expressed gratitude for the assistance of mutual aid partners, including the Amsterdam Rural Fire District, Bozeman Fire Department, Gallatin County 911, and Hyalite Rural Fire District.

To combat the blaze, CVFD crews quickly established a water supply by deploying multiple water tenders to ensure a continuous flow of water to the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among occupants or responders, though the barn is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

