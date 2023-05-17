Belgrade athletes sign to play at next level

BELGRADE — Eight athletes from Belgrade High School signed national letters of intent to continue playing their sport at the next level on Wednesday.

Brody Jacksha will be headed to Yakima Valley College to play baseball.

“It feels great," he said. "I’ve been working hard for this a long time, you know. It’s a lot of coaching staff behind me. It’s a great thing to be apart of.”

“Just being a leader, being another guy that guys can lean upon," he said, describing what he's most excited for at the next level. "Building another culture, you know. Being another worker, you know. Doing great things.”

Cam Ueland signed with Treasure Valley Community College to also play baseball.

“It was awesome everyone was super supportive, was excited for me, and just happy for me to keep going and keep playing the sport I love," Ueland said.

“Just getting to know new people, new guys, and just being comfortable with another team and just having more team chemistry with those guys and just play at another level," he said in referencing what he's most looking forward to next year.

Allie Sprague signed with Montana Western for cheer.

“I’m really excited to just kind of continue my collegiate cheer career," she said. "I’ve only been doing cheer for four years, so I’m really excited to see what it will be like at a higher level with new people.”

Noah Russell signed with Everett Community College for soccer.

“It meant the world to me, just whether it be letters of recommendation or encouragement on or off the field, the city of Belgrade really came together, and as a team we really came together," Russell said. "And, all the boys were here to support meant a lot.”

Will Mauritsen signed with South Dakota School of Mines, also for soccer.

“It feels really good," Mauritsen said. "It’s like I’m getting a brand new start and everything, so I’m super excited for the future. I just got back from playing overseas in the Netherlands. I’m really excited to be able to just balance my mechanical engineering degree while still being able to play soccer and just do really well on the team.”

Sierra Tuss signed with Miles Community College for softball. Autumn Weathers signed with Montana Western, and Amelia Glover signed with Boston College — both for dance.

