Befrienders organization celebrates seniors with holiday meetup

BOZEMAN — If you know of a senior who could use companionship, then you may want more information on Befrienders Bozeman, a nonprofit organization that matches local seniors with people to meet with once a week.

On Wednesday, Befrienders held its holiday meetup at Fork and Spoon restaurant in Bozeman where volunteers met up with their seniors who they have been getting to know all year.

And everyone received a special treat with food and a special musical performance by Heritage Christian students.

The students sang and played musical instruments all while learning and talking from some seniors in the community.

“I feel very fortunate that I’m with this organization and I get to meet people. You get to meet a variety of people and share their life experiences and share mine. It feels good,” said volunteer Lee Dietrich.

Befrienders has been around Bozeman for nearly 29 years and is always looking for both seniors and volunteers to match up. Anyone interested can visit the Befrienders website.