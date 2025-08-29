Beaverhead County Sheriff investigates death of Butte man near Melrose

MELROSE — In a remote area west of Melrose, Montana, a Butte teen died from a gunshot wound around 6 p.m. on Aug. 25th. The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting are still being investigated.

Beaverhead County Sheriff David Wendt said the 18-year-old Butte man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two others ages 17-years and 18-years old were present at the time of the shooting and were transported back to Butte by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

Sheriff Wendt reports that a fire crew patrolling the Trapper Creek and Canyon Creek area came across three individuals from Butte — one person sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Sheriff Wendt reports that alcohol and marijuana were factors in the incident. He believes the teens may have acquired the marijuana at a Butte dispensary, and the case remains active.

A family member of the victim told MTN via a text message that she believes this tragic shooting death was an accident, according to what an eyewitness told them.

"Aric didn't kill himself...we have verified the correct story with the eyewitnesses that are close family friends," says Hope Lucier, the victim's family member.

Lucier says the family is grieving the loss of 18-year-old Aric Lewis, a recent graduate of Butte High School who loved his friends, music, and his Chevy. His family says he was on his way to a bright future as a plumber after placing top five in his class.

The family of Aric Edward Lewis writes:

"Aric graduated Butte High School class of 2025, months before taking his plumbing exam and scoring top 5 of his class. Nothing was more important to Aric than his family, his friends, his music and his Chevy.

We are asking instead of flowers and donations you take the time and spend it with your family, friends and those you love.

Aric's services will be within the next two weeks, once we set a date those who know and love Aric are welcomed to an open service to celebrate his life.

We welcome texts and Facebook messages but request no phone calls or visits."

