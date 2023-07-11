Axtell Anceny Road bridge to be replaced, MDT seeking public comment

A 104-year-old bridge near Gallatin Gateway is getting replaced and the Montana Department of Transportation wants to hear from the public.

The Truss Bridge crosses the Gallatin River on Axtell Anceny Road north of Gallatin Gateway. Proposed work includes bridge replacement, road approach grading, surfacing, signage, and installation of guardrails.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2028 depending on the completion of the design and the availability of funds. New right-of-way and relocation of utilities will be required.

MDT welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project.

The public is encouraged to contact Butte District Preconstruction Engineer David Gates at 406-494-9636 or Project Design Engineer Tyler Steffan at 406-444-7800 with questions or comments about the project.

Comments can be submitted online at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to the Montana Department of Transportation Butte office, PO Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068. Please note that comments are for project UPN 8873000.