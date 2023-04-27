Avelo Airlines returning to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport

Avelo Airlines is returning to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) with nonstop service to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR).

Nonstop service will begin on June 28 and operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays on a Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares will start at $49 between Bozeman and BUR. Reservation can be made at AveloAir.com.

“We’re pleased to have Avelo Airlines back in our market. Local passengers will enjoy the ease of access through Hollywood Burbank Airport with close proximity to a wide variety of attractions in Southern California,” Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Chief Operating Officer Scott Humphrey said.

Avelo Airlines began operation in April of 2021, flying more than two million customers on over 17,000 flights.

Avelo serves 44 destinations spanning 24 states

“Bozeman – it’s time to say hello to Avelo again! We’re excited to be back in Big Sky country. Our exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles-Hollywood makes getting to Southern California easier than ever. Avelo makes experiencing all LA has to offer a smooth and simple experience – from SoCal beaches to world-famous shopping, sports, entertainment, and restaurants,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said.