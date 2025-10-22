Authorities Investigating Death After Vehicle Fire in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burned vehicle early Wednesday morning in Bozeman.

Deputies and local fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire around 6:42 a.m. near Bedivere Boulevard, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

When responders arrived, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, a deceased individual was discovered inside, officials said.

The person’s identity has not yet been confirmed, and investigators have not determined the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Montana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bozeman Police Department to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials said there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2121 or email the Detective Division.