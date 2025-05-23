As Memorial Day Weekend marks the start of '100 Deadliest Days', Bozeman Police ramp up patrols

BOZEMAN — As many prepare for the upcoming three-day Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement is gearing up for what they call the "100 Deadliest Days," a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when roadway fatalities typically spike. With this in mind, officials remind everyone to keep safety a priority—specifically, that the only thing that should be lit and started up is the grill.

WATCH: To learn more about the importance of safety during the Memorial Day weekend and hear from local law enforcement, watch our video coverage of this story

Increased Patrols This Memorial Day Weekend to Combat Roadway Fatalities

"The plan is to catch some sun, catch some fish, catch some good vibes," said Drew, a Bozeman resident who has lived in the area for four years.

Drew, who works at a beer distribution company, plans to camp with friends near Ruby Reservoir this weekend. "There will be plenty of beers being had. Shout out to Bronken’s Distributing," he said.

However, Drew emphasizes the importance of responsibility. "Safety is the #1 thing. Definitely not getting behind any sort of wheel this weekend. Maybe a raft, but that's it."

Lieutenant Benjamin King of the Bozeman Police Department hopes others follow Drew's lead. "There’s always the risk of people imbibing a little too much and getting behind the wheel, so we monitor for that and patrol for those," King explained.

Having served with the Bozeman Police for over ten years, King noted that this weekend marks the beginning of the "100 Deadliest Days." This period is characterized by increased traffic fatalities due to a variety of factors.

"Our area sees the nicest weather. We encounter an influx of motorists and tourists who may not be familiar with the roadways. Additionally, we see more young drivers who would otherwise be in school, resulting in significantly more traffic," King shared.

According to Whistle Out, Montana ranks 16th in the nation for distracted drivers. However, Forbes ranks the state #1 for drunk driving—another significant factor contributing to the dangerous nature of this time of year.

In response, King stated, "We’ve stepped up staffing and increased patrols just to ensure everybody gets to visit our area and be safe."

As staffing allows, Bozeman Police will maintain increased patrols during this high-risk travel period. King urged everyone to remember: "Be safe. Have fun. If you plan on drinking and need to get around, please use a sober driver and opt for rideshare services."

Drew also emphasized the weekend's significance, adding, "It’s a great weekend to actually remember what we’re doing here—in honor of all those who have lost their lives for us."

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

