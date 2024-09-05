As Gallatin Valley Mall businesses cope with parking lot construction, co-owner gives progress update

BOZEMAN — If you’ve driven by the Gallatin Valley Mall recently and wondered what is up with all that construction, you’re in luck! Because I’m here to tell you.

I spoke with Ryan Windred, the general manager of City Vineyard Bozeman, a new store that just opened in the mall. Windred told me how this construction has been affecting business.

“It’s certainly been a challenge. Our parking has been limited. It’s been difficult to get in and out,” he says.

MTN News

City Vineyard itself is far from new. In fact, the winery originated in Billings in the early 2000s. But City Vineyard Bozeman is both a wine shop and restaurant that opened just over a month ago in the Gallatin Valley Mall. Windred tells me their biggest challenge so far?

“We share a parking lot with the movie theater. So, any time there’s movies it’s been a full parking lot and difficult for people to come in here."

But I found out that City Vineyard wasn’t even supposed to face these construction and parking challenges.

“It’s been regrettable. We were hoping that all this stuff would’ve been done by the time they opened. But Bozeman is the land of delays when it comes to construction,” says John Morrow.

Cassidy Powers

Morrow is a co-owner of the Gallatin Valley Mall. He lives in Spokane and met up with me via Zoom. Morrow told me the parking lot construction began in May 2024 and was supposed to be done by now. But due to delays, they aren't expected to be done until around the holidays this year.

So, what’s even going on in the parking lot?

“What you see now is, we’re building 48,000 square feet of additional outdoor retail lifestyle-type space that is out in the middle of the parking lot in four separate buildings,” says Morrow.

This image depicts what you can expect that to look like:

Gallatin Valley Mall

Although the future tenants of these buildings have yet to be announced, Morrow says, “It will be totally occupied and up and running by Christmas of 2025”.

But a lot of people have been frustrated with this parking situation. So, how has the mall been making up for it?

Morrow tells me the mall has put up ample signage to help direct cars. He also says in about a month, the mall will begin pulling back fence lines to increase parking availability out front.

"As soon as the health clinic opens, that will open the back parking lot behind the mall. As well as the new drive aisle that's between the mall and Barnes and Noble. So, that’ll greatly increase traffic flow in that area,” says Morrow.

Morrow tells me they’re just waiting for a Certificate of Occupancy for the health clinic. That timeline is unexpected, but Morrow says it should be within the month.

“We do ask for people's patience and understanding. Because what we’re trying to do is build a better product to offer to the market. And the benefits will far outweigh any temporary inconvenience that has been caused,” says Morrow.

And regardless of what's happening with this construction, Windred tells me City Vineyard has been doing just fine.

“We’ve got regulars already who are coming in a couple times a week. So, despite the construction and the challenges of getting here, I think that we’ve been doing better than expected,” says Windred.

For more details on the construction, visit the Gallatin Valley Mall website.