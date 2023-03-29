Applications for Bozeman's Fix-Up Festival being accepted through Friday, March 31

John Mills and Bert Bartle with the Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club's Fix-Up Festival sat down with MTN's Jane McDonald to talk about this year's event and how you can apply.

Since 2010, the annual Fix-Up Festival has provided minor repairs for low-income applicants to make their homes safer, more accessible, and more energy efficient.

Applications are due by Friday, March 31, 2023. To qualify:



Income of applicants must be no more than 200% of the federal poverty level.

Homeowners must live in the property.

The property must be located in Belgrade, Bozeman, Gallatin Gateway, or Four Corners.

The home can be a fixed structure or mobile/modular type.

Preference is given to elderly, disabled, or veteran homeowners.

For more information, visit the Fix-Up Festival website.