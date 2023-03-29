Watch Now
Applications for Bozeman's Fix-Up Festival being accepted through Friday, March 31

The Bozeman Fix-Up Festival is a project of the Bozeman Sunrise Rotary club. Applications are due by March 31, 2023.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Mar 29, 2023
John Mills and Bert Bartle with the Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club's Fix-Up Festival sat down with MTN's Jane McDonald to talk about this year's event and how you can apply.

Since 2010, the annual Fix-Up Festival has provided minor repairs for low-income applicants to make their homes safer, more accessible, and more energy efficient.

Applications are due by Friday, March 31, 2023. To qualify:

  • Income of applicants must be no more than 200% of the federal poverty level.
  • Homeowners must live in the property.
  • The property must be located in Belgrade, Bozeman, Gallatin Gateway, or Four Corners.
  • The home can be a fixed structure or mobile/modular type.
  • Preference is given to elderly, disabled, or veteran homeowners.

For more information, visit the Fix-Up Festival website.

