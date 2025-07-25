'Any landing you can walk away from', Update on the Helena Plane Crash

HELENA — Helena Fire Department was dispatched to a call Wednesday at 9:52 P.M. about a plane crash on the 3100 block of Bozeman Ave., right near Helena Regional Airport.

Passersby and curious parties passed by Thursday morning, taking pictures of the aftermath of the mangled crash. Many voiced concerns over the well-being of the pilot and potential passengers.

(Residents react to plane crash in Helena)

Helena Regional Airport Crash

People who worked nearby said they've never seen anything like this before. Marta Peters who has worked on the street for 30 years said, "I'm glad he's okay. That had to have been scary. I can't believe he made it all the way from there all the way to here."

Pilot Bruce Seiler had a positive take. "Any landing you can walk away from, we consider to be a good landing as a pilot."

One common thought from everyone who chimed in? Gratitude that no one was seriously hurt.

The pilot and his passenger were taken to the hospital to get bandaged up, but they were miraculously able to walk away from the crash.

Friends identified the pilot as Larry Brown, an accountant who's now working to become an airline mechanic.

"He was a little beat up, but it’s survivable. He lived," said Aiden Fouhy.

Brown was rushed to the hospital and treated for his injuries. On Thursday afternoon, he showed up at the site of the crash. His face was bruised and bloodied, and he asked not to be on camera because of how he looked. He told MTN this was the worst day of his life, blaming a technical issue for what happened.

"It's just speculation at this point. We don't really know. All I know is it lost lift and crashed into the building," said Brown.

As for the property owner, she chalked it up to being part of owning land. The pilot met with her and in a heartwarming moment, they hugged.

The investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration continues. The cause of the crash is still being determined.

