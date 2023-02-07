Another fire damages R-Y Timber sawmill

Just six months ago at R-Y Timber in Livingston, a fire destroyed a planner building. Just as the company was given the green light to rebuild that planner, another fire damaged their sawmill this morning.

Employees gathered and watched as firefighters worked, examining the building they’d worked in for years. The inside is now charred by flames.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire at 12:30 AM, which took about six hours to contain. Zach Proffit, with Park County Rural Fire, said their crew worked for about 12 hours.

“We’re still working on the overhaul but looking to be wrapped up here shortly,” said Proffit.

Two employees said they’ve been dealt a tough hand lately. However, the crew of 86 is getting through it together. They also said this won’t be the end of R-Y.

As for the cause of the fire?

“Unfortunately, the cause is still under investigation,” said Proffit.