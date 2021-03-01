BOZEMAN — Heart of the Valley invites the community to take part in this year's personal Snowshoe Shuffle. You can sign up to walk with your dog, log miles, and help raise money for the shelter animals.

Annual Snowshoe Shuffle aims to raise money for Heart of the Valley

Andrea Lambert says raising funds with events like the Snowshoe Shuffle is essential to the shelter's mission. "That money goes towards everything we do here," said Lambert. "It's caring for animals every single day and getting their food, vaccinations, medications, and other things that animals need when they are here staying with us."

There are 3 ways to participate in Snowshoe Shuffle:

Create a fundraiser on social media or through donating on our website. Share your fundraiser on social media or share the website donation page with friends and family to sponsor your walk.

Sharing photos of your personal snowshoe shuffle on social media with hashtag #HOVSNOWSHOESHUFFLE.

Logging your miles!

You have the option to participate in as many or as few activities as you would like.

To learn more click here: https://www.heartofthevalleyshelter.org/snowshoe-shuffle-2021/?doing_wp_cron=1614267117.4522149562835693359375 [heartofthevalleyshelter.org]

