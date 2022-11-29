Annual Shop with a Cop set for Dec. 19

BOZEMAN — It's that time of the year when kids and cops partner up for holiday joy.

Bozeman Police Department has announced its 11th annual "Shop with a Cop" event.

For more than a decade now, police have paired with kids in the community to go shopping with them, to make sure they have something special under the tree.

Local schools recommend students for the event.

This year's shopping spree will take place at Walmart, on Dec. 19, 2022.

Bozeman Police are joined by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Belgrade Police for "Shop with a Cop."

If you would like to donate to help spread Christmas cheer this holiday season, click here to give money that will go toward the event.