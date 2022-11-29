Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Annual Shop with a Cop set for Dec. 19

MicrosoftTeams-image (4).png
JANE MCDONALD - MTN NEWS
MicrosoftTeams-image (4).png
Posted at 3:48 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 17:48:53-05

BOZEMAN — It's that time of the year when kids and cops partner up for holiday joy.

Bozeman Police Department has announced its 11th annual "Shop with a Cop" event.

For more than a decade now, police have paired with kids in the community to go shopping with them, to make sure they have something special under the tree.

Local schools recommend students for the event.

This year's shopping spree will take place at Walmart, on Dec. 19, 2022.

Bozeman Police are joined by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Belgrade Police for "Shop with a Cop."

If you would like to donate to help spread Christmas cheer this holiday season, click here to give money that will go toward the event.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App