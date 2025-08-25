Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Annual 'If You Give A Child A Book' returns for 2025

Do you have a favorite childhood book? Here's your chance to help children in need discover theirs through the annual "If You Give A Child A Book..." campaign.
Each year, KBZK and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third-grade years when children are still learning to read.

To learn more about the annual "If You Give A Child A Book.." campaign and make a donation, visit this link.

In the video below, MTN's Chet Layman explains more about the campaign and how you can help:

