Annual day of service: National Honor Society students at BHS spend the day giving back to the community

BOZEMAN — It was all smiles on Wednesday at Gallatin Regional Park’s off-leash dog park, where you could find BHS juniors and seniors with the National Honor Society staying busy during their annual day of service.

For some, that meant cleaning up dog waste and helping plant wetlands.

“I think it’s something that National Honor Society and a lot of other service clubs taught us, just like, how easy it can be to just go out and do something simple that can help your community,” said BHS Senior Hallie Morris.

“The little things matter.”

James Maxwell is the advisor for NHS at Bozeman High and says around 90 students participated on Wednesday, volunteering for about a dozen local nonprofits.

“Whatever kind of work we can help them out with and do, so it can include everything from helping to build trails to weeding flower boxes to helping - there’s a crew out there helping with Special Olympics,” said Maxwell.

“So it’s any number of things that they can get involved in.”

Run Dog Run, a local Bozeman nonprofit, was happy to have the help at the dog park on Wednesday.

“We’re an all-volunteer organization, so having a group contact us with enthusiastic young men and women who want to give back to their community, what a blessing?” said Run Dog Run Executive Director Terry Cunningham.

“And so we took full advantage of it, and we’re so grateful for them out here today.”

Students said they were happy to spend a nice day outside and that the community service didn’t feel like a chore at all.

Miles Fastnow spent the morning gardening in the common area at the Highgate Senior Living.

“It’s really cool because we get to see the progress we’re making in real-time. And like, at the end of it we’re going to have a really cool thing that we can look at,” said Fastnow.

Bozeman High School Principal Dan Mills said the students’ commitment to community service just weeks away until summer vacation is a true reflection of character.

“Students are out there today, many of them have already been admitted to college, they’ve already completed anything they needed to do for NHS. They’re ready to move on with their lives in a lot of ways,” said Mills.

“But they’re still anxious to get out there when they could be doing other things, get out there and help their community.”

