Annual coat drive aims to keep Butte and Bozeman warm

BUTTE - As part of Montana Honda Dealers' annual coat drive, Denny Menholt Honda in Bozeman and Leskovar Honda in Butte are collecting gently used and new coats to give back to the community.

John Davis, financial director of Leskovar Honda, says so far more than 100 coats have been donated. They have had to ask for new totes due to the volume of coats filling them up.

"We do the coat drive every year. We do this for the kids, for the community," said Davis. "We can’t believe how the community responds."

This isn’t the first time Leskovar Honda has helped the community.

The dealership has donated cars to Big Brothers, Big sisters Driver’s ed classes. They also partnered with Chelsea Bailey animal shelter to waive adoption fees.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS "When the chips are down, we are Butte," said Davis. "Our kids out there are our future so we want to make sure those kids are always taken care of."

Children to adult-sized gently used and new coats can be donated to the coat drive.

"If it’s going to help our community, we are going to do it and we will take any coat and you can be a 93-year-old gentleman that needs a coat, you’re gonna get a coat from us."

The coat drive runs until the end of December.

