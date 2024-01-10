Andrus bids Bozeman City Commission farewell as new mayor, deputy mayor sworn in

BOZEMAN — After 13 years of serving on the Bozeman City Commission, former mayor Cyndy Andrus bid farewell to city staff and residents at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting.

“Every minute of those 13 years has really been an honor for me. It's been life-changing. And I look at communities differently now than how I did when I first started this work. I havee a much greater appreciation for what it really takes to build a community, from its infrastructure to its character,” said Andrus.

“A big thank you to the staff, and from the city manager to every employee who works for the city, thank you for everything you do. From the minor tasks that need to be done to the most significant projects, it all matters. It's all important. And we would not have the beautiful community that we have today without all of your efforts...and I'm grateful from the bottom of my heart. Thank you,” she added.

As Andrus left the podium she was met with a standing ovation from residents and city staff. Former city commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy was also recognized for her time on the commission.

Bozeman’s new mayor Terry Cunningham was sworn in, along with the city’s new deputy mayor Joey Morrison. City commissioner Jennifer Madgic was also sworn in for her four-year term.