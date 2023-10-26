Anderson School students excited to spook and raise funds with haunted house

MTN's Jane McDonald hears from Anderson School eighth-graders Elijah and Maya about the Haunted House the school will be hosting this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28.

A description of the event is below, and you can get more information at the Anderson School website:

Since 1992, the eighth-grade class at Anderson School has been terrorizing the brave souls of the Gallatin Valley with their annual haunted house extravaganza. It promises to be their most spine-chilling event yet! Mark your calendars for October 27th and 28th and prepare for a night of bone-chilling fun at the Anderson School’s Little Red School House, nestled just 5 miles south of Huffine on S. Cottonwood Road.