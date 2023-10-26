Watch Now
Anderson School students excited to spook and raise funds with haunted house

Since 1992, the eighth graders at Anderson school have been scaring Gallatin County residents with their annual haunted house.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 13:32:56-04

MTN's Jane McDonald hears from Anderson School eighth-graders Elijah and Maya about the Haunted House the school will be hosting this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28.

A description of the event is below, and you can get more information at the Anderson School website:

Since 1992, the eighth-grade class at Anderson School has been terrorizing the brave souls of the Gallatin Valley with their annual haunted house extravaganza. It promises to be their most spine-chilling event yet! Mark your calendars for October 27th and 28th and prepare for a night of bone-chilling fun at the Anderson School’s Little Red School House, nestled just 5 miles south of Huffine on S. Cottonwood Road.

