Anderson School, Amsterdam Elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Three Montana schools, including two from Gallatin County, were recognized on Tuesday as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023 by the U.S. Department of Education.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments.

Anderson School in Bozeman and Amsterdam Elementary School in Manhattan are among 353 schools nationwide to receive the honor.

Deer Park School in Columbia Falls was also honored as a Blue Ribbon School.

According to the Department of Education, National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective and innovative school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation.