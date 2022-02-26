American Legion hosting bingo in Bozeman for Denton Fire Relief

BOZEMAN - In the wake of the Denton fire, families and members of the community are still left reeling from the devastation, and Bozeman’s Gallatin Post 14 is trying to answer that call.

Many Denton residents remain displaced by a fire that ravaged the Fergus County community on December 1, 2021.

The fire destroyed nearly 50 homes and businesses throughout the community. There are numerous homes completely unscathed sitting right next to homes leveled by the fire.

Len Albright is the Commander for the local Gallatin Post 14, and he and the rest of the American Legion group will be hosting a Bingo Night on March 2nd from 7 to 9 pm at the Legion Club on Main Street, in Bozeman.

“This valley is really special in the fact that all of our veteran organizations, all work together,” Albright said, “We say, ‘yes, let’s do this, we got a situation, everyone lets go!’”

All proceeds from bingo, drinks, and food will go toward the Denton Fire Relief Fund, helping families that lost their homes in the Denton fire.

“Come to find out when all the dust settled,” Albright said, “We found that six of the families that lost their homes and all their belongings were veterans. One of those veterans were WWII veterans and another was a disabled Vietnam veteran.”

The fund will go to building homes and replacing belongings lost in the fire. The public is welcome to join in 10 games of Bingo, a pack of 10 cards will be $5 and there is no limit to how many cards you can buy.

In the past, the legion has been able to raise upward of $1,000 at events similar to this.

