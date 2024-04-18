Watch Now
AG Knudsen visits Montana This Morning ahead of anti-human trafficking symposium

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen sat down with MTN's Jane McDonald on Montana This Morning on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 18:11:25-04

BOZEMAN — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen spoke with MTN's Jane McDonald on Montana This Morning about a range of topics, including his Anti-Human Trafficking Symposium in Bozeman, wrong-way drivers in Gallatin County, and Alcohol Awareness Month.

