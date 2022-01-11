After years of effort, chickens now legal in Belgrade

It took years and years to get chickens legalized here in Belgrade but after this November's election that reality finally came true.

“I'm proud of what we've done. Belgrade is an agricultural community. It was founded on having a small part of that by having chickens and promoting that heritage is really beautiful,” said Ashley Siebrasse, President of Coop Troop.

After the November elections, 60% of Belgrade voters voted in favor to legalize keeping chickens within city limits.

“It was a huge relief—it was a question whether or not it was going to pass,” said Siebrasse.

Right now the city says they have yet to receive applications back but say with the winter it'll be slow and they expect to see more as we get closer to the spring. But the Siebrasses have also begun their own permit process just after they finished building their own coop.

“[We] bought more material and more material and more material so it depends on how elaborate you wanna make it,” says Bill Siebrasse.

The couple even says having their own chickens helps them save money on some things.

“Eggs, even though they are not consistent,” said Sirebrasse.

Even though legal chickens are still new to Belgrade, the Siebrasses hope to add more to their family.

“I think we'll see an increase in the spring. A lot of people are waiting for the spring chickens,” said Siebrasse.