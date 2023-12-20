After weekend shooting, Bozeman PD talks about resources for gun safety

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department says it continues to investigate a shooting that left one man seriously injured and not expected to live. We spoke with Bozeman Police about how they respond to incidents where guns are involved.

Sunday's shooting incident left one man seriously injured from a gunshot wound, allegedly inflicted by a woman he had been arguing with. Patrol Captain Joseph Swanson says that they do have resources in order to keep residents safe when owning a gun.

“We typically assume there's firearms and weapons at almost every single call we go to,” says Swanson.

On Sunday morning, Bozeman Police responded to a call of an argument at a home near 19th and Durston. According to police records, a woman was arrested after an argument that left one man shot in the head. Calls involving guns are something the patrol captain says his officers are always prepared for.

“Now, whether or not they're actually in play or someone's possessing one is something different,” says Swanson.

According to charging documents, the man and the woman had been drinking at a party before.

“I'd say we response to quite a few alcohol-related incidents,” says Swanson.

According to the site Wisevoter, the Treasure State ranks number one in gun ownership in the country; about 65% of households own a gun.

“It's not out of place to see someone having a pistol on their head or a rifle or shotgun in their car. So the officers have to take those considerations as well, knowing,” says Swanson.

If you do own a gun, Swanson says there are some easy tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

“Putting that weapon in a safe direction, turning all weapons as if they're loaded, recognizing that firearms can seriously hurt or kill people,” says Swanson. “And then the other piece of just securing them properly, ensuring that they don't get into the hands of someone who doesn't need to have a gun, and certainly locking your weapon.”

Captain Swanson says if anyone is interested in getting a free gun lock, they do offer them for free at the Bozeman Public Safety Center. All you have to do is ask at the front desk.