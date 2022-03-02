Additional information for convoy stop in Belgrade

BELGRADE - The Belgrade Police have issued a press release with more information in regards to today's Freedom Convoy event.

For people interested in watching the U.S. Freedom convoy in Belgrade this afternoon (March 2), we have a few requests:

Arrive early as there could be significant traffic in the area starting well before 4 PM.

We ask that supporters begin to arrive absolutely no later than 3:30 PM.

Please park safely in legal parking areas.

Please DO NOT park alongside Interstate 90 or on any on-ramps or off-ramps at the exits.

Please be respectful of private property and DO NOT block driveways or business accesses.

Please follow all traffic and pedestrian laws.

Please be patient and respectful of others in the area!

Convoy vehicles driving eastbound on I-90 are expected to exit into Belgrade at exit 298 at Amsterdam Road and head to the Flying J at the intersection of Amsterdam Road and Jackrabbit Lane. Following their stop, they will be directed to return to I-90 eastbound at Jackrabbit Lane.

It is anticipated that only trucks seeking services will exit at Belgrade and trucks not needing services are encouraged to continue east on I-90 . We ask citizens to take this into consideration if when selecting a place to view the convoy.

Jackrabbit Lane at the interchange could be closed to through traffic for a period of time as convoy vehicles move through the area. We will work to keep traffic flowing as normally as possible.

Drivers heading both north and south on Jackrabbit Lane near the I-90 interchange may experience significant delays. There may be times when traffic is also impassable on Amsterdam Road between the off ramp and Flying J.

While the exact timeframe of how long traffic will be impacted is unknown, we anticipate the heaviest delays will be between 4 and 6 PM.

Law enforcement will be in the area and may be directing traffic to help alleviate impacts to drivers as best as possible. Signs will also be placed to help drivers find alternate routes.

We encourage drivers to plan ahead and utilize the following roads to avoid the interchange:

I-90 exit 299 at Airway Boulevard

Valley Center Road

Thorpe Road

Frontage Road

We appreciate the public’s help in ensuring this event is safe for all involved.